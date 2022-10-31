Pocket Aces appoints Parul Menghani as the head of marketing communications and new initiatives 

Digital entertainment company Pocket Aces has appointed Parul Menghani as the head of marketing communications and new initiatives. As per the company, Parul will be responsible for leading its overall brand building and communications. Additionally, she will be responsible for driving new initiatives such as the company’s innovations in content-to-commerce, it stated.

Menghani comes with a vast experience and network across the media and entertainment (M&E) sector, Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, said. “She shares our vision of being a culture creator, and our ambition of building cutting-edge products for audiences. We have always let our content speak for itself to grow our content brands, and you will now see some very exciting initiatives across offline and online from our umbrella brands at Pocket Aces,” she added.

According to the company statement, Menghani has over 18 years of experience across global organisations and start-ups. Her experiences and valuable industry relationships include leadership roles across organisations such as ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18.

