Pocket Aces’ Anirudh Pandita on life beyond work

Anirudh Pandita, founder, Pocket Aces

On my bookshelf

Principles by Ray Dalio and The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz. These are my guides to approaching life. I use them for inspiration all the time.

A TV series I love

Currently, it has to be Succession. Watching it was like sipping on a fine, peaty single malt.

My inspiration is…

Ray Dalio. Have learnt about how to get better as a professional and as a person from his memos and books.

My wanderlust

I want to experience a proper African safari and go skiing in Japan.

Indulgence is…

Eight hours of sleep and a good biryani.

