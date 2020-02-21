Pocket Aces’ Anirudh Pandita on life beyond work

By: |
Updated: February 21, 2020 8:31:33 AM

From his favourite shows to books, Pandita talks about his indulges

Anirudh Pandita, founder, Pocket AcesAnirudh Pandita, founder, Pocket Aces

On my bookshelf

Principles by Ray Dalio and The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz. These are my guides to approaching life. I use them for inspiration all the time.

Related News

A TV series I love

Currently, it has to be Succession. Watching it was like sipping on a fine, peaty single malt.

My inspiration is…

Ray Dalio. Have learnt about how to get better as a professional and as a person from his memos and books.

My wanderlust

I want to experience a proper African safari and go skiing in Japan.

Indulgence is…

Eight hours of sleep and a good biryani.

Read Also:  How to attract the brightest creative minds from the ad world

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Pocket Aces Anirudh Pandita on life beyond work
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HomeFirst highlights the issue of home loan rejection in its latest campaign ‘Loh, laag gaya ji’
2Firework joins ahead Applause Entertainment to create short form original content
3LaLiga ropes in Rohit Sharma as the face of the league in India