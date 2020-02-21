Pocket Aces’ Anirudh Pandita on life beyond work

From his favourite shows to books, Pandita talks about his indulges
On my bookshelf
Principles by Ray Dalio and The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz. These are my guides to approaching life. I use them for inspiration all the time.
A TV series I love
Currently, it has to be Succession. Watching it was like sipping on a fine, peaty single malt.
My inspiration is…
Ray Dalio. Have learnt about how to get better as a professional and as a person from his memos and books.
My wanderlust
I want to experience a proper African safari and go skiing in Japan.
Indulgence is…
Eight hours of sleep and a good biryani.
Read Also: How to attract the brightest creative minds from the ad world
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.