PNB Housing Finance launches New Years brand campaign

PNB Housing Finance has rolled out its latest New Year’s campaign which aims to head with the ‘New Year party at your new home’ message. As per the company, the campaign video has been released in four languages, namely, Hindi, Telegu, Tamil and Kannada.

The campaign film follows ‘Mr Verma’ – a neighbour already residing in the building, who learns that ‘Nikhil,’ a tenant as well as his neighbour, has purchased a new flat. Mr Verma asks Nikhil several questions to discover if the New Year’s Eve celebration is in the new house and where he has brought this flat.

Through the campaign, the company aims to showcase how home loans from PNB Housing Finance will make this New Year more special for customers, it asserted. The company has additionally claimed that the brand connect has deliberately been maintained at a subtle level, and to build the regional connect, the characters are distinctive.

