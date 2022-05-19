Plum ropes in Jayanth Ganapathy as director, healthcare

Plum has appointed Jayanth Ganapathy as director, healthcare. With the objective to enhance healthcare benefits and expand Plum’s portfolio of healthcare partnerships, Ganapathy will work towards creating a countrywide hyperlocal healthcare network which is accessible to Plum’s customers. Additionally, in his new role, Ganapathy will be working towards expanding the company’s partnership footprints within the healthcare ecosystem including clinics, pathology labs and e-pharmacies among others.

For Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO, Plum, from a macro perspective, healthcare and insurance have similar problems, those of affordability and access. “Going forward, the duty lies on insurance partners to provide end-to-end care to our members, from preventive to primary and tertiary care. The way we look at it is at Plum, we have services such as Plum Wellness which cater to prevention, Plum Telehealth – our platform for primary care through doctor access and Group Health Insurance for tertiary care. We welcome Ganapathy to Plum with the aim to develop and bring innovations that will be in-line with new-age healthcare requirements,” he stated.

Ganapathy has experience in driving healthcare operations having previously led telemedicine and diagnostics business units for organisations such as Practo, Connect & Heal and Qikwell. For Ganapathy, today healthcare benefits for employees have moved beyond just health insurance or an annual health checkup. “Corporates are demanding solutions to build employee-centric and inclusive work-culture on the one hand and more inclusive healthcare packages on the other. Plum seeks to solve the healthcare accessibility challenge in the country, one step at a time,” he highlighted.

As an insurtech, the company takes its responsibility of being a health benefits partner seriously, Saurabh Arora, co-founder, CTO and head, wellness, Plum said. “We are working towards being the healthcare partner of all our members and be the first port of call for any healthcare emergency. Ganapathy will play a role in accelerating our mission of enhancing healthcare accessibility by providing healthcare facilities on a single digital platform,” he added.

