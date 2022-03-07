Plum ropes in Aditya Bagarka as its head of strategy and innovation

Bagarka will focus on product innovation and will work with insurer partners to simplify and digitise the customer experience

Employee health insurance platform Plum has announced the appointment of Aditya Bagarka as head of strategy and innovation. In his role at Plum, Bagarka will focus on product innovation and will work with insurer partners to simplify and digitise the customer experience. In his previous stint at ICICI Lombard, he spent over a decade and last served as a deputy vice president – wholesale products, building its startups and affinity business.

“Plum has an audacious goal. We aim to insure over 10 million lives by 2024. We believe our leadership and team is a moat. Bagarka has been our mentor when it comes to the insurance industry and we have known him even before Saurabh Arora and I started Plum,” Abhishek Poddar, CEO and co-founder, Plum, said.

As per the company, Plum’s aim is to be a company that counsels its clients on the best health and wellness benefits and has bundled employee health insurance with unlimited doctor teleconsultations, weekly wellness programs, discounted medicines and health checkups. Plum recently announced the appointment of six new leaders in marketing, sales, account management, partnerships and people success.

“Abhishek Poddar (co-founder) and Saurabh Arora (co-founder) have a vision of making health insurance accessible to thousands of companies. I want to be a part of this disruption and enable quality healthcare for businesses to make the lives of their employees safer and better,” Bagarka, stated.



Plum is an employee health insurance platform which provides health benefits to corporations. The company is backed by Tiger and Sequoia and its customers include names such as Unacademy, Groww, Simpl, Epifi, among others. Furthermore, Plum aims to reach a milestone of 10 million lives insured by 2024.

