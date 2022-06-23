Plum onboards Rashmika Mandanna as an investor and brand ambassador

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has come on board as an investor, brand ambassador, and advocate for the beauty and personal care brand Plum. Her investment follows a $35 million funding round led by A91 Partners in March 2022. “We have Mandanna on board as we look forward to reinforcing our brand connect with consumers. She is a popular youth icon and fits very well with the brand ethos of Plum, with her real, approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Plum into a lovable brand that stands for keeping things clean, real and good,” Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder, Plum, said.

This partnership between the actor and beauty and personal care brands is expected to further cement Plum’s position to create pathways for customer acquisition, especially with the Gen Z and millennial audiences in India, the company said in an official statement.

“Plum has been one of my favorite brands – it does what it says. I look forward to representing and also coming on board as an investor, supporting a brand that is passionate about adding real goodness to the world we live in. Plum creates products which our skincare really needs right now – with our fast-paced lives and exposure to sun and pollution,” Mandanna said.

Founded in 2013, the brainchild of Shankar Prasad, an IIT-ISB Alum, Plum is a beauty brand with a portfolio in skincare, haircare, personal care, and makeup. With over 180 SKUs, Plum has built its customer base on both online and offline platforms. The brand claims to now reach over 250 towns and cities in India, through more than 1,000 assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets – growing month on month. The brand recently raised $35 million in series C funding. The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint across India and further scale its production, launch innovative new products and employ more talent.

