Plum BodyLovin’ brings Ananya Panday on board as brand ambassador

Plum BodyLovin’ – the bath and body brand by Plum, has signed actor Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador. The actor will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its fragrance category – body mists, perfumes and deodorants in a variety of campaigns across media platforms.

“Panday’s cheerful persona and dynamism blend perfectly with Plum BodyLovin’s brand personality, and this alliance is a step forward towards becoming the preferred choice for India when it comes to delightful and premium fragrances. We can’t wait for everyone to see the collaboration come to life, soon,” Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder, Plum, said.

Plum BodyLovin aims to be the bath and body brand of choice for young India, with its signature fragrances such as Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, Trippin’ Mimosas and Orchid-You-Not. As per the company, Panday brings on board the perfect blend of charm and playfulness to endear these fragranced body sprays and perfumes to today’s young women. There is also an immediate, almost seamless connect between Panday’s personality and the brand’s DNA of being vibrant, lighthearted, quirky and delightful, making the partnership a natural fit, the company added further.

“Plum BodyLovin’ has a refreshing take on fragrances with their super-fun yet unique body mists and perfumes, colorful designs and of course the names like Hawaiian Rumba and Orchid-You-Not, among others. As someone who has always loved good fragrances and all things fun, this association with Plum BodyLovin’ was one I didn’t have to think twice about. Given my love for animals, I also loved that the brand is 100% vegan and cruelty-free,” Panday stated on the association with the brand.

With over 25 fragrance products available in seven fragrances across beachy, floral, fruity, musky fragrance profiles and multiple more launches lined up, Plum BodyLovin’ is looking to offer variety and quality of fragrances. Plum BodyLovin’ is also expanding its online presence and offline footprint across India with kiosks and exclusive brand outlets in addition to its existing over 1,100 assisted and about 10,00 unassisted outlets.

