Plum appoints Shreyas Achar as head of digital marketing

Achar has over 12 years of experience in building and growing marketing teams at companies such as Razorpay and CleverTap

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, has announced the appointment of Shreyas Achar as head of digital marketing. Achar has over 12 years of experience in building and growing marketing teams at companies such as Razorpay and CleverTap. In his new role, he will oversee the entire marketing strategy, branding and positioning campaigns and performance optimisation across channels; from acquisition to engagement and retention.

Furthermore, the company has also appointed Akshay Golechha as head of partnerships, Avinash Nagla as head of enterprise marketing, Vinod Chandramouli as vice president of sales among other appointments. Golechha joins with a background in private equity investing. Prior to this, he worked at Singapore-based Temasek where he focused on investing in India’s leading insurance and consumer majors. Meanwhile, Nagla will be responsible for setting up Plum’s demand-generation strategy. Prior to Plum, he headed marketing for the EMEA region at HighRadius and also scaled the global account-based marketing function. Chandramouli will be responsible for implementing Plum’s growth strategy. He headed the ASEAN Business at Freshworks and helped set up its Asia region operations.

“The diverse set of leaders, with vast experience in their fields, will strengthen Plum’s leadership as it accelerates the adoption of group health insurance in India; making it accessible and affordable for companies, startups and SMEs alike. The leadership team will incorporate their vast experience to innovate and challenge the status quo of the insurance industry,” the company said in an official statement.

Together, we will accelerate the pace of health insurance adoption across businesses; large or small alike, Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO, Plum, said. “The depth of experience and insight they bring will help invigorate our organisation and sustain the growth momentum as we expand our presence among corporates and startups across the country,” he added.

“I look forward to working with our new leadership team towards our shared vision of providing health insurance to the maximum number of people in India. I have no doubt they will help take the company to new and uncharted territories of growth and create lasting value for its customers,” Saurabh Arora, co-founder, CTO and head of wellness, Plum, stated.

Read Also: Teachmint rolls out a new brand campaign titled #TeachmintApnaoSimplyPadhao

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook