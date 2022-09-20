Pluckk launches new campaign ‘Eat Good, Do Great’

Food-tech venture Pluckk has launched its digital brand film under its ‘Eat Good, Do Great’ campaign. As per the company, the 45 second film aims to put a spotlight on the correlation between Pluckk’s brand promise of providing high quality produce and what today’s customers are looking for. Through this campaign, the brand has been creating awareness across the nation. Since being launched the brand film has garnered over 3.5 million views.

The launch of this film brings a layer of realism to the current campaign, Karan Gonzalvez, brand head, Pluckk, said. “The launch of this film brings a layer of realism to the current campaign. This is our first step in creating an experience for our customers. Pluckk aims to be the go-to destination for the highest quality of fresh produce, coupled with matching lifestyle needs by allowing one to shop by trends such as immunity, gut-health, low-carb and more,” among others.

With Pluckk positioned as a one-stop differentiated brand in the fruits and veggies space, this campaign targets the urban, affluent Indian, who are looking for and willing to adopt brands that match their lifestyle needs.

Pluckk currently has crossed over 100,000 customers, works with a network of over 500 farmers and offers a range of more than 250 products, across 20 categories. The products and services of Pluckk are currently available to a wider set of consumers in key metro cities including Mumbai and Bangalore on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform as well as through leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Dunzo.

