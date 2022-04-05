Plix rolls out #SwapYourFizz campaign ahead of World Health Day

Plix has rolled out its latest campaign #SwapYourFizz ahead of World Health Day on April 7, 2022. Through the campaign, the brand aims to spread awareness about the harms of consuming sodas, and offer consumers a healthy alternative to regular soft drinks.

The company stated that rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% (2022), the global soft drinks market has reached nearly $900 billion. Furthermore, as per estimates, the global average soft drink consumption per person is about 47.49 litres in 2022. The brand aims to change the consumption patterns of consumers. “Through a series of posts, videos, and vox pop, the brand has unveiled a range of healthy drinks, devoid of harmful artificial flavours, sweeteners, among others. It is asking people to #SwapYourFizz for these healthy alternatives,” Plix said in a release.

The company’s aim is to make people eat and drink products that are as good for the taste buds as they are for the entire body, Krithika Sriram, chief growth officer, Plix, stated. “All of us tend to grab a can of cola or other fizzy, flavoured drinks when we are thirsty. Visit a relative, friend or acquaintance, and chances are that you will be served a bubbly soft drink to quench your thirst. In our bid to beat the heat, we often forget how harmful these soft drinks that we consume in gallons can be. There is thus an urgent need to make consumers aware of these ill-effects, and help them choose better/healthier soft drink options especially in summer. We have introduced zero-sugar drinks which are plant-based, and full of nutrients that aid in physical and mental wellness, boost immunity, and keep the consumers healthier holistically,” she highlighted.

