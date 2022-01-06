Plix appoints Krithika Sriram as chief growth officer

In her new role, Sriram will spearhead growth, drive the go-to-market strategy for new product lines

Plant-based nutrition brand Plix has appointed Krithika Sriram as chief growth officer. In her new role, Sriram will spearhead growth, drive the go-to-market strategy for new product lines. Her role will also focus on extension into new categories, and expansion into international markets. In addition, she will be responsible for scaling up revenue. “Her expertise in the development of business strategy, consumer-centric brand building, and brand development and revenue initiatives is going to help us drive forward the vision for Plix in the years ahead,” Akash Zaveri, co-founder, Plix, said.



“At Plix, our vision is to bring clean, plant-based food to every table, launch innovative products as well as enter new markets in the times to come. This and the fact that Krithika believes in the same tenets that Plix does as a brand will enable us to achieve and exceed the goals for the times ahead with her on board,” Zaveri added.



Before joining Plix, Sriram was working at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as the senior vice president, marketing, Zee TV. She brings with her experience of more than a decade across strategy consulting, e-commerce, retail and media and entertainment sectors. She has worked with renowned organisations such as Bain and Company, Google and Tata Trent.



For Sriram, Plix is ushering in a plant-based revolution by enabling consumers to transition to a healthy, green, clean lifestyle. There is a great need for such sustainable, green and healthy nutrition products all over the world today, according to her. Environmental sustainability, access to clean nutrition and good healthcare are causes close to her heart, she noted.

I derive immense satisfaction from helping new age consumer brands grow their base exponentially and expand into high potential markets, address consumer demand through a pioneering product portfolio and engage the consumers deeply with a holistic communication approach,” Sriram stated.

