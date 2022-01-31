Playing in the big leagues

How D2C brands can transition from being challengers to leaders

Shankar Prasad

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in general, and D2C beauty brands in particular, have garnered a lot of attention during the pandemic. Aided by low entry barriers, relative ease of consumer targetting through online channels and a burgeoning beauty market with high consumer interest, dozens of new beauty brands enter the market each quarter, almost all of them following an online-only (or online-first) approach to product marketing. The big question is, can these dynamic brands become the market leaders of tomorrow? From being a challenger to becoming a leader will require brands to build on multiple capabilities.

The right mix

Marketing gets the customer; the product keeps her. Any amount of smart and shiny marketing (made easier through creator apps) will not substitute for the moment of truth when the consumer applies the product on her face, lips, hair or body, and for the compliments she gets from friends, family or colleagues, which is a key factor in driving overall delight with the product. In order to be able to do this, the first step is to understand the consumer’s stated and unstated needs.

Being able to consistently deliver on interesting promises, while keeping up with rapidly evolving tastes and trends, is the No. 1 critical success factor for new-age brands looking to become market leaders. It takes a motley combination of agility, patience, long-term commitment and the right innovation approach to get the marketing mix right, again and again.

Setting up a Shopify website with a payment gateway, linking to a fulfilment aggregator and setting up performance marketing — these checklist items for setting up a D2C platform are now commoditised, and there’s no incremental value to be created. The real value, or IP creation in D2C, has to happen through the right use of data, architecting a smooth end-to-end experience and setting up the means to consistently deliver customer delight, combined with the right product and brand experience. Equally, given the diverse market that is India, recognising the diversity within one’s consumer base and engaging with them in the right manner at the right times should be a priority for any D2C brand.

Emerging innovations such as live commerce, true customisation and same-day deliveries are newer (and more financially sustainable) ways to delight customers, instead of discounts and offers being the only reasons for them to shop online. The extent to which D2C is able to emerge as a competitive channel to traditional or other e-commerce channels varies from category to category; but in the case of beauty and personal care specifically, there’s tremendous value waiting to be captured.

Building scale

Most young D2C brands are solving for freshness of concept and time to market, and are doing a commendable job here. In order to sustain this momentum and remain agile as they scale, they need to solve for people, systems and processes. Finding people with the right mix of experience, energy, commitment to the cause and aligned value systems is easier said than done. And retaining them, building a team that works effectively and efficiently — that’s an even more difficult task.

Similarly, systems and processes have to be built while solving for three conflicting outcomes: speed, scalability and flexibility. That is, things need to work fast; they shouldn’t need frequent changing as the business scales, and yet, they shouldn’t come in the way of fast-paced innovation. And to build and run all of these, you need the right people! One of the biggest preoccupations of the entrepreneur once the product-market fit and customer acquisition problems are (for the time being) cracked, is to be able to set up this troika of people, systems and processes, and keep refining on it.

A heady combination of consumer interest, access to capital and the sheer entrepreneurial energy unleashed over the last few years is fuelling the birthing and early growth of D2C beauty brands, with some brands already beginning to play in the premier league matches. In order to find their place at the top of the league tables, D2C brands will have to solve for scale, without giving up on the energy, focus and agility that got them there in the first place. The next few years are going to be very interesting!

The author is founder & CEO, Plum

