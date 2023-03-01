PlayerzPot rolls out new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason featuring Smriti Mandhana

PlayerzPot, fantasy gaming platform today launched #CelebrationKaSeason, a campaign that offers a chance to win prizes and indulge in bigger celebrations on the platform.

Featuring its brand ambassador Indian women cricketer and now a representative of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Women’s Premier League, Smriti Mandhana will be seen across the brand’s traditional and digital channels in their new campaign #CelebrationKaSeason.

As per the company, the campaign has four exciting digital films targeting diverse audiences. Each film depicts Mandhana in 4 different moods to convey that it is always a time to celebrate with PlayerzPot. The gaming platform has an array of in-game offers and features that lift the cricketer’s spirits and help her play, win and celebrate.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot said, “The past two years of associating with Smriti as our brand ambassador has been rewarding. In fact, our user base has grown almost seven-fold in this time too. This has also been on the back of PlayerzPot’s on-going innovations in terms of offers, unique features, and rewards. Nurturing a loyal user base, our constant endeavor is to set new industry standards in delivering a safe and secured gaming experience to our audience.”

PlayerzPot has partnered with Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Smriti Mandhana, and Indian Actress Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors to promote responsible gaming and create awareness of all games on the platform. With a customer-centric approach, hassle-free payment options, best-in-town referral programs, and an unflagging spirit, the platform has continued to add more unique features and build credibility and today enjoys a strong foothold in the market.

