PlayerzPot launches new campaign #CricketKaBhoot

Online fantasy sports and online gaming platform PlayerzPot has unveiled their latest IPL campaign, #CricketKaBhoot. The theme of the campaign revolves around the obsession of people with diverse things and one of them being cricket. For this campaign, the gaming platform has roped in comedian and Indian Television actor Kiku Sharda for their IPL 2022 campaign.

Cricket and entertainment have always gone hand in hand in India, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, said. “We at PlayerzPot are trying to make skill-based online gaming, the next big thing in the sports entertainment industry. Comedian-actor Kiku Sharda and our brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be featuring in our latest IPL campaign. I am quite optimistic that PlayerzPot will stand out,” he added.

The brand commercial will feature Kiku Sharda in a ‘bhoot’ avatar possessing all the cricket fanatics who are suffering from IPL fever. Adding more fun and excitement to the scene will be the PlayerzPot cool techie Baba, played by the brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who advises all the cricket fans to switch to the PlayerzPot app to enjoy the cricket season. The campaign is going to be launched on OTT video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, short video platforms along with PlayerzPot’s social media channels. “Out of all the comic characters I have played so far, this avatar is very different in both its approach and appearance. The idea and the script are very apt and interesting, given our love for cricket, especially IPL,” Kiku Sharda, said.

Co-founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015, PlayerzPot is a fantasy sports arena that blends the excitement and thrill of real-world sports with fantasy gaming. Whether it is cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, or baseball, it allows players to experience their favourite games on multiple levels and earn real money.

