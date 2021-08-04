PlayerzPot extends association with Smriti Mandhana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar as brand ambassadors

Playerzpot was co-founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015

Online fantasy gaming company PlayerzPot has extended its association with Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as brand ambassadors. As part of the continued alliance, both the players will drive 360-degree communication through various campaigns and activities as well as promote PlayerzPot on their social media platforms. Ahead of an action-packed year, the company has found the Mandhana-Kumar duo as the best fit thanks to their understanding of the company’s DNA and culture, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot said. The company looks forward to another successful year of collaboration, Yadav added.

“We are proud to witness the way both of them have grown from strength to strength in their professional lives, and continued to make India proud at international platforms consistently. The past year has been one of hitting many benchmarks for us too, we witnessed 3X growth in terms of user base and have introduced multiple new offerings and services on the app,” Yadav stated.

It is interesting to witness the remarkable growth of fantasy gaming in the country, Mandhana said. Stating that the platform has built a strong connection with sports enthusiasts, Mandhana added it has kept the ball rolling through innovative offerings.

“The brand (PlayerzPot) has only grown from the time this partnership started. The category and the company are giving people an opportunity to take their passion to the next level. It is empowering and entertaining sports enthusiasts at the same time,” Kumar commented.

PlayerzPot was co-founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015. Ahead of IPL 2021, the platform had unveiled a brand-new logo and tagline, under a rebranding exercise. The campaign, launched at that time, has led to a spike in app downloads and user time per session, the company claimed in a statement. With its investment in the new identity and an aggressive marketing campaign, the platform remains confident to increase its popularity.

