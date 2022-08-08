PlayerzPot announces Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Fantasy sports and casual games platform PlayerzPot has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador. Mandanna will be the face of PlayerzPot’s campaigns across traditional and social media platforms. As per the platform, the actor will also boost PlayerzPot’s positioning by promoting their expanding catalogue of games.

PlayerzPot has grown from strength to strength in these seven years, while entertaining gamers across the country, Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot, said. “Day in and out, we gain new insights to serve gamers better, and our seventh anniversary is perfect for announcing none other than the ravishing Rashmika Mandanna as a brand ambassador. We are sure that she will take PlayerzPot to new heights with her energetic and lively persona. Skilled-based gaming is attracting a large number of Indian gamers online. Her presence will boost that interest and help PlayerzPot reach niche markets across India,” he added.

PlayerzPot claims to have engaged gamers across demographics in India with over 15 games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes Ladders-Ludo, Fruit Slice, Sheep Fight, Poker, and Call Break.

“I can go on and on about how excited my family members used to be, just on a game of Snakes and Ladders. The love for such games stands the test of time, and PlayerzPot has redefined that love with recreating the board games fever for active mobile players today. One can log in and compete with gamers anytime, anywhere, on scores of exciting casual games,” Mandanna stated.

Through this engagement, PlayerzPot is expecting more enthusiasm among users to login and enjoy casual games with friends and family online.

Established in 2015, PlayerzPot caters to fantasy sports, casual gaming and card games and claims to have more than one crore users. The company has partnered with Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassadors to promote responsible gaming and create awareness of all fantasy games on the platform.

Also Read: Verve Media wins video creation mandate for True North

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook