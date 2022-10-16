PlayCKC raises $2,00,000 in seed funding led by Freeflow Venture Builders

Live sports gaming platform PlayCKC has announced that it has raised $2,00,000 in seed funding led by Freeflow Venture Builders. The investors include high net-worth individuals (HNIs) like Sanjay Nagi and Sharan Parikh.

“We, at PlayCKC, are creating a new segment of sports gamers as we strongly believe that sports fans deserve gaming beyond traditional fantasy sports. PlayCKC caters to sports fans’ need to engage during live action. The first round of investors is the most special lot as they show faith in a startup’s belief at a very early stage. We will use the funds to achieve a better product-market fit and build and retain our core team,” Swapnil Manish, co-founder and CEO, PlayCKC, said.

Founded by Swapnil Manish, Anuradha Sinha, and Sanket Khemuka, PlayCKC claims to be one of the four startups that was selected in the first sports-tech cohort by India Accelerator and JSW Sports. Both JSW Sports and India Accelerator are strategic partners and have an equity stake in the company.

“In an age where immersions are key for conversions and platform experience is the key to stickiness, PlayCKC is the closest bet to continual player experience in the most future proof manner possible. Our bets on the founders and the culture are a manifestation of our achieved clarity with their vision, execution, and cumulative abilities,” Aaquib Hussain, founding partner, Freeflow Venture Builders, the lead investor at PlayCKC, stated.

For Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator, to promote technology in the Indian sports ecosystem, India Accelerator partnered with JSW Sports last year and identified PlayCKC as a new-age sports gaming startup in our sports tech cohort. “We recognise the need for responsible gaming companies in the continuously emerging sports gaming industry. PlayCKC fits in perfectly with its mission to offer fan engagement that aligns with the real-world behaviour of sports fans,” Singh added further.

