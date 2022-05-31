PlayboxTV ropes in Rannvijay Singha as their first brand ambassador and investor

PlayboxTV has onboarded Rannvijay Singha as their first brand ambassador and investor. As per the company, Singh’s experience in television and media distribution makes him a compatible fit as the company’s premier brand ambassador. “I’m extremely delighted to join the PlayboxTV family as a brand ambassador and investor. Having understood the product in depth, I am confident that this collaboration is one that will last for years to come,” Rannvijay Singha stated.

PlayboxTV aggregates OTT platforms including but not limited to VOOT, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, ZEE5, ShemarooMe and EPIC ON into a single app at an affordable price. The company claims to allow viewers to watch multiple OTT platforms and Live TV channels, on both TV and mobile devices. “The aim is to partner up with the best OTT platforms and consolidate their shows and movies to serve a unified community of consumers who are always on the lookout for good content,” the company said in a statement. The company claims to open new avenues for internet providers, local cable operators and multi system operators who can partner with them.

With over 1,00,000 movies and more than 350 Live TV channels and shows, the app makes sure that viewers can view their favourite content anytime, anywhere. “We are beyond delighted to have partnered with Rannvijay Singha and hope to create disruption in this OTT industry. This partnership has also opened a new horizon to the business with his expertise in media and content IP creation for the last 20 years,” Aamir Mulani, founder and CEO, PlayboxTV, highlighted.

Next Trillion Technologies is an organisation that was incorporated in 2017. It has proprietary products like Playbox TV-OTT and Playbox TV-OS, a TV operating system that has the ability and capability to disrupt the field of broadband internet, television and OTT.

