Platinum Evara rolls out its #VeryRareVeryYou campaign

Platinum Evara has rolled out its leg of the #VeryRareVeryYou campaign includes a content collaboration with lifestyle magazine Grazia India for young millennials and Gen-Z. The campaign includes three influencers actress Mrinalini Ravi, singer Yohani, and actor and model Aisha Ahmed.

The joy of being a woman is something that’s meant to be celebrated and that’s what the campaign is all about, Tenzin Wangdi, creative director, Famous Innovations, said. “#FromMyPOV marks the desire and free will of young women today who know that their biggest victory is in being themselves, unapologetically. In this campaign, we get up close and personal with the three influencers and hear what they have to say, in their own fabulously feminine style,” he added.

According to the company, this content is a part of the larger integrated marketing campaign spanning print, out-of-home (OOH), digital and social media.

Platinum EVARA has always stood for a celebration of womanhood, Sujala Martis, consumer marketing director, PGI- India, stated. “Through this campaign, we wanted to strike a chord with today’s younger women who value authenticity and being true to who they are as individuals,” she added.

