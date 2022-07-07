Platinum Days of Love launches #AdvanceApology campaign for Forgiveness Day

Platinum Days of Love has rolled out a new campaign #AdvanceApology celebrating Forgiveness Day. Conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the campaign is an attempt to engage and connect with audiences via witty and relatable instances. “Although jewellery brands generally target larger occasions, we didn’t want to overlook smaller topical occasions like Forgiveness Day. Even though it isn’t a conventional purchase occasion it is a great opportunity to engage with our audience and do something different – this idea seemed to fit right in,” Sujala Martis, director – consumer marketing, Platinum Guild International – India, stated.

As per the company, World Forgiveness Day is an occasion when there’s a high probability of couples latching on to a trend, spark conversations in the digital ecosystem. The idea was to allow couples to apologise to their partner in advance by gifting a set of Platinum Love Bands unique to their relationship, the company highlighted. The campaign started by seeding the idea of an advance apology on the brand’s website, the descriptors of each pair of the love bands collection were changed across the site a week before Forgiveness Day. An SEO campaign was then activated using things people would search on Google when looking for forgiveness such as sorry quotes, apology notes, among others. The message of #AdvancedApology has been further amplified by a series of reels created with influencer couples in collaboration with CurlyTales. Well-known couple influencers such as The Vogue Vanity, OdysseyOfTwo, and Divya Maben, took the #ForgivenessDayChallenge pointing out the guilty party in each situation. The campaign was amplified through the brand’s social media page driving the message with engaging posts and humorous product descriptions similar to the ones on the website. Spotify too formed an interesting amplification avenue where the brand had a contextual presence on all playlists that carried songs on apologies.

“Relationship pet peeves can be endearing too. So as a brand that represents relationships in a modern and contemporary manner, we thought this was a great opportunity to showcase how platinum is a marker of a love that is rare,” Ishan Mehta, executive creative director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, added.

