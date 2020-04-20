Platanista Games launches a new online game Space Finder

The launch comes after the IN10 Media’s gaming studio’s successful launch of Surgical Strike – Border Escape and Super Keeper.

Platanista Games has launched a new endless casual game for iOS and Android users, Space Finder. The launch comes after the IN10 Media’s gaming studio’s successful launch of Surgical Strike – Border Escape and Super Keeper. The game revolves around the player who explores space and overcomes obstacles in a space filled with planets, stars and other celestial objects. “As the rocket explores the uncharted space the player’s duty is to guide the rocket to take the safest route, protect from an unrelenting list of obstacles, collect gears to create new spaceships / rockets and help the astronauts discover new planets,” the company said in a statement.

The company has also rolled out a trailer of the game on Youtube in order to provide users a better understanding of the game.

Research shows that casual games in the country is fast emerging into a favourite entertaining activity for consumers of all age-groups, Mansi Darbar, vice president – corporate strategy and development, IN10 Media, stated. “At Platanista Games, we focus on creating fun, locally-appealing interactive games for a wide range of players equipped with different levels of gaming skills. With Space Finder, we are hoping to continue building a rich catalogue of games and offering immersive experiences to gamers in the country,” she added.

Along with Apple Store on iOS and Google Play Store on Android, players can download Space Finder from Cherry Mobile, Multilaser, 9 Apps, Catappult, Apptoide, Bemobi, Appxplore, Indus IOS, GetJar, Amazon Apps, SlideMe and Samsung Apps.

Platanista Games is a gaming studio which offers interactive gaming experiences, appealing to all demographics. With the constant quest for top-class quality, the brand aims to redefine the success of brand apps and products by increasing their monetisation, customer engagement, and retention. IN10 Media is a network with diverse offerings in the media and entertainment sector. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the brands in its folds—including EPIC Channel, EPIC On, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions, Platanista Games, and Showbox – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms.

