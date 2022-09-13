Planet Marathi OTT brings Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar in the roles of strategic advisors

Planet Marathi OTT has announced two new appointments, Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar in the roles of strategic advisors. They will assume responsibilities of mentoring and guiding the team on monetisation and strategy for the fast-expanding company and its various departments.

“We will have the guidance of two exceptional names in the field of media, brand and sales, both Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar. Planet Marathi OTT needs the expertise of these talents to draw out bigger goals and set out in the right direction to achieve them. Our teams will work to develop products, revenue streams, branding and audience engagement in the OTT space under the guidance of these professionals,” Akshay Bardapurkar, founder and head, Planet Marathi OTT said.

To develop exemplary capabilities, the focus is on appointing effective mentors who will steer and back pivotal decisions with their in-depth insight and command developed through years of market experience, the company said in a statement. Having worked with media conglomerates such as The Times Of India Group and Sakal Media Group, Amonkar has also worked in new media and new product development. His specialities include building and monetisation of audiences and communities. Amonkar is an entrepreneur who runs Kemistry Media Solutions, a media consulting firm.

“Planet Marathi OTT has surpassed expectations with its spectacular performance and ingenious ideas in concept and marketing. It will be an honour to guide as well as learn from these great minds both fresh and experienced, all of whom are brimming with ideas for the firm,” Amonkar said.

A media sales expert, Darshan Gangakhedkar is an entrepreneur and media personnel. He comes with 20 years of extensive experience. He has worked with regional media businesses including Hindi language media houses, Nava Bharat and Raj Express and leading Marathi language daily Sakal from the Sakal Media Group. “I have been following Planet Marathi OTT’s outstanding trajectory closely and I look forward to work on developing this business further taking it to newer heights,” he stated.

