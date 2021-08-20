Planet Marathi OTT appoints Arun Tyagi to drive its investor relationships

Tyagi joins the platform with more than 21 years of experience in media sales, marketing, planning, and buying.

Planet Marathi OTT has appointed Arun Tyagi to drive its investor relationships. Tyagi’s appointment will steer Planet Marathi OTT in the right direction, given his vast experience in media sales, marketing, planning, and buying, Akshay Bardapurkar, CMD, Planet Marathi OTT, said. “We are looking forward to building a cutting-edge entertainment platform that is at par with the expectations of our global audience. Planet Marathi OTT is all set for a bigger leap now,” Bardapurkar added.

In his new role at Planet Marathi OTT, Tyagi will be shaping new initiatives, along with driving the investor relations. For Tyagi, the platform is not just a leader in the Marathi entertainment industry but it is also a driver of change that inspires the regional entertainment industry as a whole. “My life’s work has been about shaping brands to achieve excellence and contributing to this larger-than-life vision of Planet Marathi OTT team certainly aligns with my personal goals,” Tyagi stated.

Tyagi comes with more than 21 years of experience in media sales, marketing, planning, and buying. Previously, Tyagi had an entrepreneurial stint at 361 Degree World. The company acquired an INS accredited agency named Sunflower Marketing and Advertising and picked up a substantial stake in a film distribution company, Whitelion Entertainment Pvt Ltd in the last seven years.

In the earlier part of his career, he also worked BCCL, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Amar Ujala, WPP (Group M India Ltd), and Reliance ADA group. While he was serving as group head, media, Reliance ADA group, he also headed Big Cinemas as business head parallelly.

Planet Marathi OTT claims to have a content library of over 1000 hours including films, web shows, plays, music, karaoke. It recently launched its first Marathi cinema June and greenlit five new original shows.

