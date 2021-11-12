  • MORE MARKET STATS

Plaeto signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

By: |
November 12, 2021 5:42 PM

The brand has announced the partnership along with a campaign featuring Dravid

The campaign has been developed by Bangalore-based People Design and Communication

Plaeto, a footwear brand for children, has roped in Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador and mentor. The brand has announced the partnership along with a campaign featuring Dravid. The campaign has been developed by Bangalore-based People Design and Communication, in partnership with team Plaeto. The video campaign will be promoted across the brand’s social media channels and will go live on 14 November.

“When a sporting legend like Dravid believes in your mission and vision, it is a great confidence booster. His passion to support children and cultivate a culture of play has helped us immensely over the last few months. Plaeto is a result of extensive R&D to cater to the unique requirements of Indian children,” Ravi Kallayil, CEO and co-founder, Plaeto, said.

Related News

“Our product team in the US as well as the core team in Bengaluru are grateful to Dravid for providing us with valuable insights on the importance of foot health, his personal experiences on footwear and the changes that could make the product even better. Besides the rich experience that he brings to the table, he is also a great mentor, who actively champions the efforts of others,” Kallayil added.

Plaeto, founded by Ravi Kallayil, Sara Kilgore and Pavan Kareti, in March 2020, claims to develop foot health-focused ‘shoes for growing feet’, designed specifically for Indian children. Plaeto shoes have a 50% lower carbon footprint as compared to the average athletic shoe, it claimed in a statement. Plaeto plans to expand its operations to global markets, such as Africa, where accessibility to good footwear is a challenge, the statement added. It also wants to propagate the idea of accessible sustainability to developed markets, such as Europe and the US.

Read Also: Casio launches a new campaign to celebrate its silver jubilee in India

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Plaeto signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador
Advertisement
Brandwagon

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ashish Bhasin, CEO, dentsu APAC and chairman India, to retire after 13 years with the agency
2Casio launches a new campaign to celebrate its silver jubilee in India
3Marketers to achieve a single customer view by end of 2022: Report