Plaeto signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Plaeto, a footwear brand for children, has roped in Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador and mentor. The brand has announced the partnership along with a campaign featuring Dravid. The campaign has been developed by Bangalore-based People Design and Communication, in partnership with team Plaeto. The video campaign will be promoted across the brand’s social media channels and will go live on 14 November.

“When a sporting legend like Dravid believes in your mission and vision, it is a great confidence booster. His passion to support children and cultivate a culture of play has helped us immensely over the last few months. Plaeto is a result of extensive R&D to cater to the unique requirements of Indian children,” Ravi Kallayil, CEO and co-founder, Plaeto, said.

“Our product team in the US as well as the core team in Bengaluru are grateful to Dravid for providing us with valuable insights on the importance of foot health, his personal experiences on footwear and the changes that could make the product even better. Besides the rich experience that he brings to the table, he is also a great mentor, who actively champions the efforts of others,” Kallayil added.

Plaeto, founded by Ravi Kallayil, Sara Kilgore and Pavan Kareti, in March 2020, claims to develop foot health-focused ‘shoes for growing feet’, designed specifically for Indian children. Plaeto shoes have a 50% lower carbon footprint as compared to the average athletic shoe, it claimed in a statement. Plaeto plans to expand its operations to global markets, such as Africa, where accessibility to good footwear is a challenge, the statement added. It also wants to propagate the idea of accessible sustainability to developed markets, such as Europe and the US.

