Pizza Hut rolls out new campaign for the launch of its San Francisco Style Pizza in India

Pizza Hut has released a new campaign for the launch of its San Francisco Style Pizza in India. The launch is in line with its brand’s ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ proposition. Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the campaign consists of two digital films featuring Pizza Hut’s new ambassador Anuradha Menon. The films will be seen across several digital platforms, targeted at millennial-minded audiences.

While Pizza Hut is known for its pan pizzas, the company is looking forward to introducing the new San Francisco Style Pizza, Neha, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, said. “These pizzas come with the promise of ensuring ‘Trust in Every Bite.’ I believe Menon’s rendition of the San Francisco Style Pizza film will also be accepted well by the audiences,” she added.

In the first film, Menon can be seen in the role of a teacher in a classroom setting, judging a variety of pizzas to find the topper in the all-India crust examination. After tasting several pizzas, she finally tastes the San Francisco Style Pizza, declaring it as the topper. While the second film reveals the new pizza in a promotional offer. These films end with ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ which is the brand’s new tagline.

For Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman, Creativeland Asia, ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ continues to be the core of this campaign in continuation from the previously released Momo Mia films.

