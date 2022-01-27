Pixis appoints Neel Pandya as the CEO for Europe Business

Pandya joined Pixis as the CEO of APAC in July 2021 and will continue in that role as well

Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One), the provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for complete marketing optimisation, on Thursday announced the appointment of Neel Pandya as the chief executive officer of its operations in Europe, in addition to his responsibilities of leading the APAC business. As CEO of Pixis’ Europe business, Pandya’s key responsibilities will include leveraging existing traction in the region to profoundly grow the business and brand.



Pandya joined Pixis in its Bengaluru office in July 2021 as the CEO of APAC. Under his leadership, Pixis witnessed a 185% growth in revenue in the APAC region, with India independently recording 150% of growth, the company said in a statement. “Over the last seven months, in addition to greatly stabilising customer churn, Pandya has also been instrumental in adding close to 30 new enterprise customers,” it added.



Pandya has been doing a remarkable job navigating and growing the business in APAC and it gives me immense pleasure to announce Neel’s appointment as CEO of our Europe business, as well, Shubham A. Mishra, co-founder and global CEO, Pixis, said. “In addition to the new volley of customers we’re signing up, we’re also seeing record retention rates with our existing customers. Over the last few months, we’ve been noticing steadily increasing traction in Europe, and I believe we have the right person in Neel to lead our Europe business,” he added.



“The past seven months at Pixis have seen my learning curve grow steeply, and I’m beyond honoured at being given the responsibility to grow the Europe business now. The continent is currently undergoing an interesting and exciting phase in marketing. In fact, digital advertising spends alone have amounted to over 69.4 billion Euros, making it the second biggest market after the US. I’m thoroughly looking forward to building strong teams that can support us in growing our European operations,” Pandya added.

