PivotRoots acquires martech consultancy DeepFlux

PivotRoots has acquired DeepFlux, a martech consultancy, for an undisclosed amount. As part of the acquisition, the company will integrate DeepFlux into its martech lab and consulting division, PivotConsult, in line with its vision to build a result-oriented marketing lab of the future. Additionally, Abhimanyu Vyas, co-founder, Deepflux, will join Yogesh Kothari, business head, PivotConsult in leading the new entity PivotConsult as business head. Tarun Taneja who had joined as late-stage co-founder at DeepFlux and was heading AI and ML at DeepFlux would continue being a part of PivotConsult.

As per Vyas, this association will be a game-changer in serving the needs of Indian and global customers with data analytics and machine learning-based (ML) marketing solutions, especially in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) solutions space to stronghold its pivot’s marketing strategy.

“Vyas and team have built products across retail, entertainment and digital acquisition pieces and have done work in the measurement and CDP part, the acquisition will help us grow faster, with Deepflux we are already a 35 member team doing work for clients across verticals,” Kothari added.

“Our vision is to build a result-oriented marketing lab and consulting vertical that will drive outputs for our current and future clients. I welcome Vyas, Taneja and the DeepFlux team to PivotRoots as we continue to strengthen our offer to local and global brands,” Shibu Shivanandan, co-founder and managing director, PivotRoots, said.

As per the company, the future is data and tech and PivotRoots aims to ensure it is heading in the direction to be ahead of the curve. The company is looking at scaling up the verticals such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI), CDP, audiences and seeking to have over 100 people in the next two years in PivotConsult stand alone.

Founded in 2018, DeepFlux has a range of marketing analytics products such as movie box office optimisation suite, external intelligence and digital campaign optimisation backed by service providing clients market and customer intelligence. DeepFlux’s client base includes Disney, Fox Studios, Grasim Industries, Tata Starquik, Woodland, Damensch, GFK, and AT Kearney amongst others.

Read Also: Vishal Fabrics elevates Vinay Thadani as CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook