Piramal Realty unveils a new campaign with brand ambassador Rahul Dravid

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has unveiled its new campaign #TheFutureStartsAtHome featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid for its portfolio of residential projects comprising Piramal Aranya (Byculla), Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Revanta (Mulund) and Piramal Vaikunth (Thane). The company has enhanced this campaign with a fixed interest home loan at 6.75% per annum to insulate its customers from the recent and potential hikes in interest rates.

“The drive for excellence embodied by Rahul Dravid perfectly reflects our vision to provide a secure, comfortable and hassle-free lifestyle and not just a place to live. He clearly portrays the core values and lifestyle that Piramal Realty envisions for its current and future customers. We constantly thrive for the upliftment of our customers’ lifestyles though finely crafted communities,” Gaurav Sawhney, CEO, Piramal Realty, said.

As per the company, #TheFutureStartsAtHome campaign is inspired from the idea that children are the future, and their path in the world starts with their family, at home. It represents the significance that a beautiful home plays in a family’s flourishment and is portrayed through a concept that illustrates the story of a father imparting his wisdom and values on his son, who is ready to start his journey to greatness.

With this campaign, the company aims to improve home buying experience. “With the fixed interest rate of 6.75 percent per annum until 2024, homebuyers will be able to pursue their dream of owning a home without having to worry about rising interest rates,” Sawhney, added.

“Stories of greatness transcend time and place. Our homes are sanctuaries where we can be ourselves, surrounded by those we love. Inevitably, they form the backdrop of some of our most memorable moments, from the first step to the first professional achievement,” Dravid stated.

The company has devised a 360-degree marketing campaign, which will include brand films along with digital, print, public relations, outdoor, and social media promotions.

