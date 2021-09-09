Piramal Realty signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Dravid will collaborate with Piramal Realty to portray the brand’s key values

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has signed Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador for its portfolio of residential projects comprising Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), Piramal Aranya (Byculla), and Piramal Agastya (Kurla), our state-of-the-art commercial project. The new association will be promoted with a 360-degree marketing campaign, including print, digital, outdoor, and social media.

As part of its association, Dravid will collaborate with Piramal Realty to portray the brand’s key values, speaking directly to the customers with messages on the importance of home ownership. With his reliable, collected and always positive approach on the field, Rahul Dravid will be showcased embodying Piramal Realty’s core values of knowledge, action, care and impact, the company said in a statement. “The association between Piramal Realty and Rahul Dravid is characterised by his willingness to understand people and care for them. In addition, Rahul also displays his resolute, highlighting Piramal Realty’s promise of making people feel at home in its developments,” it added further.

Rahul Dravid embodies our philosophy of creating a positive impact on people’s lives, Gaurav Sawhney, chief operating officer, Piramal Realty, said. “As a company, we are constantly evolving to provide a great customer experience that transcends from understanding consumer sentiments to creating developments which encourage community building. Having Rahul Dravid on board will help us enhance our purpose of ‘Doing well and Doing Good’, since he is not just an international sports icon, but also a source of inspiration for many around the world. Rahul Dravid’s qualities of being dependable, authentic, true, and impactful perfectly align with our brand values,” he added.

“A career in sports is impossible to manage without the support, and guidance, and reassurance of family and friends. During tough times, and there always are, home is where we go. As an advocate for the brand, it gives me great pleasure to collaborate with Piramal Realty, which resonates with my own core belief of giving the best throughout the process,” Dravid stated.

