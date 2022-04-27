Piramal Pharma signs actress Priyanka Mohan as brand ambassador for its skincare brand Lacto Calamine

Piramal Pharma Limited’s consumer products division on Wednesday announced its association with actress Priyanka Mohan for its skincare brand, Lacto Calamine. The brand is expanding its oily skincare product portfolio in South India. With its new brand campaign, ‘Clear Matte Balanced Face,’ Lacto Calamine aims at addressing consumers’ oily skin problems.

According to the company, the skincare category in India is witnessing a boom as consumers are constantly aspiring for perfect clear skin. Lacto Calamine with its new range of products aims to tackle oily skin problems and provide consumers with products which will give a daily oil free matte looking skin.

“We believe, for the modern woman, a holistic approach to wellness is important and it applies to skincare as well. The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of our strategy to reinforce and consolidate our brand presence in the beauty category. It will address consumers’ oily skincare needs, helping them achieve clear and balanced skin. We are associating with Priyanka Mohan as we expand our product lines in the South market. Mohan has done some notable work in South cinema and has an appealing on-screen persona which makes her an ideal fit for our brand to reach its target audience,” Nitish Bajaj, CEO, consumer products division, Piramal Pharma, said.

“Women face myriad skin issues including oily skin-related problems which need to be tackled. Lacto Calamine with its deep understanding of skincare problems, primarily faced by women, offers a holistic solution to help them achieve clear, matte skin. I share the brand’s vision of redefining how Indian women can easily achieve a beautiful and balanced look,” Mohan stated on her association with the brand.

