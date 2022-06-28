Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division unveils a new campaign

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division today announced the launch of a new campaign, Pakda Pakdi with brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for its baby care brand, Little’s – Comfy Baby Pants.

“Our new range of Little’s – Comfy Baby Pants is designed with benefits focusing on the comfort of the baby. These features like 12 hours absorption and wetness indicator also helps parents to ensure the hygiene of their children. Through this campaign, we are happy to continue our existing relationship with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for the launch of our new campaign, Pakda-Pakdi that resonates well with new parents, promising to keep their child comfortable at all times,” Nitish Bajaj, CEO, Piramal Consumer Product Division, said.

The campaign aims at highlighting the entry of Little’s comfy baby pants into the mass markets with the launch of its singles pack thus making it affordable and accessible to new parents. The campaign, ‘Pakda pakdi khelna Little’s ka kaam hai, aur baaki choti choti cheezon ka khayal rakhna Little’s comfy baby pants ka’ draws attention to a child’s comfort need during their nap time as well as their active play time. As per the company, the new product offering by Little’s diapers aims to provide the cottony soft comfort without leakage to the masses, addressing the baby care needs.

“New parents often feel anxious about not knowing every little thing when it comes to baby care. It is of utmost importance for a child to get proper sleep and also to be comfortable during their active wake hours. Hence, it is critical for parents to find a diaper that provides cottony soft comfort and does not leak. I am continuing my association with Piramal’s Little’s brand that addresses this key need of child comfort,” Kapoor stated.

