Piramal Pharma Limited ropes in Kareena Kapoor for its baby brand ‘Little’s’

Little’s as a brand is built around understanding real parents, their journeys and to address every little need of their babies.

Piramal Pharma Limited’s consumer products division has appointed Kareena Kapoor as brand ambassador for its brand Little’s – Baby Wipes and Little’s Comfy Baby Pants. Owing to her recent parenthood and emphasis on providing the best childcare for both her children, she is an inspiration to all the new moms, Nandini Piramal, director, Piramal Pharma Limited said. “Kareena Kapoor sets a great example of good parenting and resonates with our brand thus making her a perfect fit. Little’s as a brand is built around understanding real parents, their journeys and to address every little need of their babies. Baby wipes are designed specifically with extra thickness and moisture to provide a gentle and complete cleaning experience for babies,” she added.

Founded in 1980’s, Little’s has an extensive range of products with offerings for every life stage of a child upto four years of age. The brands claim to have garnered great trust amongst Indian mothers over the last three decades and are known to take care of all the little needs for babies. With the simple insight of babies falling in love with those who take care of their littlest things, like mother does, brand little’s is designed to take care of the comfort and health of the babies throughout

For actress Kareena Kapoor one of the most important aspects of parenting is maintaining hygiene while allowing the baby to explore their world and sometimes also get messy. “Baby wipes are an essential and an integral part of not only a baby’s diaper changing routine but also for all the other small messes created when they eat and play exploring and experiencing the world around them. I am excited to associate with Little’s Baby Wipes which are extra thick, extra moist and have the goodness of aloe Vera, jojoba oil and vitamin E,” she highlighted.

Piramal Pharma’s India Consumer Products Division’s portfolio comprises 21 brands with offerings spanning across multiple categories. It aims to be among the top three over the-counter (OTC) product companies in India. Over the last two years, the business has invested significantly in various growth levers.

Read Also: SPN’s NP Singh awarded ‘Media Person of the Year 2021’ by IAA

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook