Piramal Consumer Products Division appoints Ajay Devgn as the face of its brand Tetmosol

The brand extension is in line with the company’s aim to double CPD’s revenue in the next two years

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division (CPD) has announced its association with actor Ajay Devgn, for its flagship brand, Tetmosol. Tetmosol is a medicated skin-care soap used in the treatment and prevention of skin infections. The company introduced Tetmosol dusting powder in a bid to expand its brand offerings and increase its media investments. The brand extension is in line with the company’s aim to double CPD’s revenue in the next two years.

Due to the tropical climate, India has a high incidence of skin infections and therefore we have introduced two new product offerings with Tetmosol dusting powder and Tetmosol plus cream that caters to skin infection problems, Nitish Bajaj, CEO, Piramal Consumer Products Division, said. “As we enter the next phase of growth, we are working with Ajay Devgn to promote Tetmosol to our consumers across India and enhance our reach. Ajay Devgn has established himself as a popular actor with his performances and resonates very well with our decades-old brand,” he added.

Piramal Pharma’s India Consumer Products Division comprises a portfolio of 20 brands with offerings spanning across multiple categories.

“Skin infections have emerged as a perennial issue in the country today given the changing weather conditions, pollution and hygiene problems. Tetmosol has a range of solutions for various skin problems and has gained consumer’s trust over the last two decades,” Ajay Devgn said.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 14 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries.

Read Also: Games24x7 onboards Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad as brand ambassadors of My11Circle

Read Also: Instagram and Ananya Panday launch #YouDecide campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook