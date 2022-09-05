Pintola collaborates with Sunil Chhetri

Pintola has entered into a collaboration with Indian football player and the captain of the Indian Football team Sunil Chhetri. Within 10 years of its foray in the market, Pintola claims to be leading the pack in its category when it comes to online sales across e-commerce platforms.

Sunil Chhetri and Pintola embody similar values of rootedness, perfection, consistency, and performance and most crucially promote the idea of healthier India to this generation, Anand Patel, owner, Pintola, said. “Chhetri personifies consistency and our brand is dedicated towards helping the country to stay consistent on their fitness journey and thereby becoming the best version of themselves and who better than Sunil Chhetri who has been the best soccer player of the country for close to two decades now,” he added.

This is going to be Sunil Chhetri’s first collaboration with a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand in the country. For Chhetri, as an athlete, he has been cautious of his associations, and what he represents when it comes to health and fitness. “My managerial team made a trip to the manufacturing unit of Pintola, in Himmatnagar and had only good things to say about the quality and standards. Associating with Pintola was an easy choice given what they have been achieving through quality products that are healthy, organic and natural,” he added.

As per the company, Pintola and Sunil Chhetri’s collaboration shall open newer realms of healthy eating options in the country, adding sports enthusiasts to its existing wide consumer base. Pintola claims to have a premium basket size of 21 products and aims to cater to a consumer size of 100 million in the near future.

