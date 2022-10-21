Pintola announces cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as the company’s brand ambassador

Pintola has announced its collaboration with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who will endorse the company’s exclusive range of nut butter and rice cakes across platforms. As per the company, Yadav has become the brand ambassador for the second time in a row.

Yadav truly embodies the values of the brand, Anand Patel, owner, Pintola, said. “Yadav is fast emerging as the most consistent batter in the Indian cricket team off late. His innovative approach and pursuit of excellence ride on his unique ability to hit the ball to any corner of the ground,” he added.

According to the company, Pintola is aiming to further strengthen its market share and connect with the young Indian consumer. The segment is committed to its vision of being present in 100 million households in the next two years, the company added in a statement.

The company was launched in 2012, and its product portfolio includes natural nut butter such as peanut butter, cashew butter, almond butter, triyogam butter, and rice cakes and chikkis.

