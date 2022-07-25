Pinterest partners with WhizCo for creator management and building engaging communities on the platform

Influencer marketing and creator management agency WhizCo has collaborated with the visual inspiration app, Pinterest for onboarding and managing content creators on the platform and helping build engaging communities on Pinterest.

“Pinterest has always been one of the most unique and inspiring platforms and we’re proud that our collaboration with Pinterest is giving aspiring content creators a new way to build and grow on Pinterest and ensuring that Pinterest is a place not just to be inspired, but a platform where people and creators can also publish content and inspire others,” Prerna Goel, co-founder and CMO, WhizCo, said.

As part of the collaboration, WhizCo has so far helped to onboard content creators on Pinterest who actively create and share their inspiration with Idea Pins that enables Pinterest users to bring the idea to life. Idea Pins are an organic Pin format on Pinterest that features multiple pages of video and image content, created natively on Pinterest to tell a story and inspire Pinners. WhizCo also stated that they will be scaling the number of content creators on Pinterest along with starting an experts project where professionals from various niches and fields will be joining Pinterest and providing valuable insights and informational content.

Pinterest is an image sharing and social media service designed to enable saving and discovery of information on the internet using images, and on a smaller scale, animated GIFs and videos, in the form of pinboards. The site was created by Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, and Evan Sharp, and had over 430 million global monthly active users as of February 2022.

