Pink Lemonade Communications bags digital marketing mandate for Swiggy’s in-house brands

Pink Lemonade Communications, the global full-service, integrated marketing and communications agency, has won a multi-agency pitch to run the digital marketing objectives of Swiggy’s in-house brands Homely, The Bowl Company, and Breakfast Express. As per the mandate, the Bangalore-based agency will be leading Swiggy’s strategic thinking on the in-house brands. It will manage full-stack digital solutions including creative ideation, content strategy and creation, social media marketing, and online reputation management.

As the pandemic continues to simmer and eating out remains on the back burner, the food ordering and delivery market has witnessed a surge in first-time users as people prefer to order in while staying safe at home. Swiggy has carefully positioned its in-house brands to address the cuisine gaps in the market without directly competing with its partner restaurants making it possible for the entire ecosystem to take advantage of the benefits that the platform offers. The mandate includes amplification of the food tech company’s digital presence with strategic thinking and recommendations on innovative approaches to further grow in the booming market.

“We are happy to have earned the confidence of an exciting and innovative brand that has influenced such a visible shift in consumer behaviour with respect to food. Our expertise on strategic thinking, demonstrated by our understanding of the domain, helped Swiggy approach us for their new mandate and we are excited to partner with them in this journey,” Tina Garg, chief executive officer, Pink Lemonade Communications, said on the association.

Pink Lemonade offers services across branding and strategy, design, content, video, digital marketing, advertising to brands across different sectors. The company has worked with brands such as Mercedes, Naturals, Lenovo, Amazon, L&T, PwC, 3M among others.

