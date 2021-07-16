Pine Labs’ new campaign pays tribute to frontline retail warriors

Pine Labs’ launches new multichannel campaign

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has rolled out a multichannel marketing campaign to pay tribute to the retail sector of India. The platform has released a film as a part of the campaign capturing the lives of kirana store owners, retail pharmacists and solopreneurs. The store owners, their staffs, the frontline retail warriors, have emerged as the unsung heroes during the Covid19 outbreak, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs said. They continue to provide their services in this hour of crisis, Rau noted. “Our film tries to capture their daily work lives and how they are adapting to the new normal. We hope the film inspires one and all and makes us more conscious and appreciative of the efforts put in by the retailers in keeping our country running,” Rau added.

The experience of kirana store owners, retail pharmacists and solopreneurs during the pandemic is depicted through a film launched as a part of the campaign. The film ends with the note, “Thank you for keeping your lights on during our darkest hours.” While the merchant commerce platform is planning to showcase this film across multiple digital platforms, it has sent a personalised video to each merchant in their network. In addition to that, Pine Labs will also launch a microsite where anyone can dedicate and send out a personalised video to those who have stood by them during the pandemic.

For Nitish Asthana, president and COO, Pine Labs, the platform had pledged Rs one crore to various charities. “This year as well we have committed Rs 1.25 crore towards job protection of frontline store workers in the retail sector. Workers in retail have done a commendable job during the pandemic and their efforts need to be acknowledged,” Asthana stated.

The later part of the film also shows Pine Labs’ AllTap that helps users accept UPI, card, wallet, link-based payments. The app launched in January 2021 enables contactless ‘tap to pay’ card payments of up to Rs 5,000.

