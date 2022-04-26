Pine Labs celebrates entrepreneurial spirit with a new brand identity

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has unveiled a new brand identity. Revamped brand assets include the company’s new purpose statement and a new visual identity for the brand. As per the company, the new look is dedicated to the spirit of the entrepreneur community.

Today’s merchants are constantly moving forward, Jerry Williams, vice president, marketing, said, “We salute their entrepreneurial spirit and are rolling out a corporate brand refresh that resonates with their progressive mindset and resilient attitude. With the tagline ‘Our platform, your move’ we want to reinforce the brand promise to our merchant partners that from Pine Labs they will always get the best tech platform for their omnichannel payment needs,” he added.

The company claims that Pine Labs is no longer perceived as just a card payment acceptance solution by its merchant partners but is seen as a complete commerce ecosystem through its Pay Later proposition, nifty POS apps, integrated ‘scan to pay’ and ‘tap to pay’ contactless payment solutions, foray in the online payments space via the newly launched brand Plural. Through the brand refresh, Pine Labs is acknowledging the evolving needs of modern businesses that are digital-focused and are looking for the best of fintech to deliver purposeful solutions to their customers. The flying arrowhead in the new logo is indicative of the progressive entrepreneur of today with the square shaped negative space below the arrow signifying the robustness of the Pine Labs platform and how it acts as a solid tech foundation during their journey towards growth. “Our brand purpose is to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of merchants and enrich their world by transforming commerce,” added Jerry Williams.

“At Please See// we start building a brand by focusing on an emotion that drives business. With Pine Labs, we found that emotion in an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit. What we all also did together was build more reasons for India’s retail entrepreneurs to feel proud of what they do everyday,” Avinash Thadani, co-founder, Please See, a Mumbai-based creative agency, said.

