Pine Labs appoints Navin Chandani as president of its Issuing Business

Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs today announced the appointment of Navin Chandani as the president of its Issuing Business.

As per the company, Issuing business of Pine Labs, powered by Qwikcilver, is a player in the issuing of prepaid cards, gift cards, rewards, incentives, loyalty programs and several other stored value programs for retail and enterprise clients through its brand.

Prior to joining Pine Labs, Chandani was the regional managing director for India and South Asia at CRIF, a global fintech specialising in credit & business information, analytics, and open banking. With nearly three decade of leadership experience, he has worked with companies like Visa and American Express.

Commenting on the appointment, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “We are happy to welcome Navin, who has rich experience in building high-performance payment businesses across geographies. We are also excited for Kumar Sudarsan who moves to a new role of Chief Growth Advisor for Pine Labs group. Kumar has been instrumental in laying the foundation and driving the phenomenal success of the brand Qwikcilver.”

“I take this opportunity to thank Amrish and the rest of the leadership for their warm welcome into the organisation. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to take the issuing business to newer heights,” said Navin Chandani, president – Issuing Business, Pine Labs.

