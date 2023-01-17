Pilgrim appoints Konark Gaur as company CMO

Direct-to-customer (D2C) personal care brand Pilgrim has appointed Konark Gaur as chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, Gaur will closely lead the marketing efforts for the introduction of new categories in the beauty and personal care ranges. Additionally, he will focus on building a multidisciplinary team and plans to hire critical positions in the next two quarters.

Pilgrim is committed to providing beauty secrets from around the world to Indian consumers in an accessible way, Konark Gaur, CMO, Pilgrim, said. “At this juncture, I aim to scale awareness and growth across multiple channels that can help fast-track Pilgrim’s journey to be one of the most preferred brands in the beauty and personal care industry,” he added.

Prior to his current position, he was the business head – new foods at Marico Limited where he was responsible for the P&L, scaling up existing brands, and accelerating the footprint of the foods, among others. Previously, he has also worked as chief marketing officer of Sebamed India where he was responsible for baby care, hair and personal care, food and beverages, categories. He has held leadership positions for companies such as General Mills, Nestlé, and Jazz Up Salon, among others.

