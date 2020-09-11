Pidilite’s board appoints Rajeev Vasudeva as additional director

In March 2019, Vasudeva was appointed as the chairman of Centum Learning Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals in India has appointed Rajeev Vasudeva as an additional director (Independent) on its board effective from September 10, 2020.

Vasudeva, an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, US and LLB from University of Delhi is also a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He had a long association with Egon Zehnder, a premier global leadership advisory firm and was their global CEO till December 2018. In March 2019, he was appointed as the chairman of Centum Learning Ltd. and he is also a board member of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a listed entity on the NYSE and TSX.

According to Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries Ltd, with his global experience and strong track record of leading businesses and providing governance advice, Vasudeva’s induction will add a lot of value to the board.

Pidilite’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable vision is amply demonstrated by the ethical values and social responsibilities they stand by, Vasudeva said. “I very much look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success story ahead,” he added further on his new role.

Founded in 1959, Pidilite Industries Limited is a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. The company’s products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments and preparations. The company’s other brands include names such as M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, and Fevicryl.

Read Also: L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Disha Pinge as vice president to strengthen its planning team

Read Also: Panasonic India’s Shirish Aggarwal on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook