Pidilite CEO Chandramouli Venkatesan passes away

Chandramouli Venkatesan, chief executive officer, special projects at Pidilite Industries Ltd., passed away on October 6 after battling with pancreatic cancer at the age of 54. Venkatesan who held the role since February 2017 was also the author of books like ‘Catalyst’ and ‘Get Better at Getting Better.’

Prior to Pidilite Industries, Venkatesan was associated with Mondelez International as the managing director and as executive director – chocolates and biscuits India, regional chocolate lead, Asia Pacific. He was in the company for more than three years.

At Cadbury India where his stint was for over seven years, he held various positions. He was executive director – Chocolates, Biscuits India and strategy South Asia Indo China. Prior to that he was the director, HR and strategy as well as director – strategy, International business and Innovation.

He was also VP sales and marketing at Onida and head of marketing at Asian Paints. Venkatesan did his PGDBM in Marketing and Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from Anna University, Chennai. He worked in the industry for a period spanning over 24 years.

His first book ‘Catalyst’ which was published in Feb 2018 is a bestseller. It won the Crossword award on best book on Business and Management and the Amazon award for the most popular book in non-fiction for 2018. His second book ‘Get Better at Getting Better’ was published in Jan 2019. This book was a nominee for the best business and management book for Crossword awards in 2019. These books are on a topic which is about helping people succeed.

