Pickrr names Rohit Mittal as senior vice president, sales division

Pickrr is well-positioned to give a strong lift-off to e-commerce brands, Mittal said.

E-commerce logistics and shipping aggregator Pickrr has roped in Rohit Mittal as senior vice president, sales division. Mittal will lead the sales team to drive exponential growth for the company, while focusing on diversifying business lines across b2b, hyperlocal, cross border, and fulfilment services. At a growing stage in Pickrr’s journey, Mittal’s in-depth knowledge of India’s logistics sector and the startup ecosystem will make him a valuable asset to the team, Rhitiman Majumder, co-founder and CEO, Pickrr, said. “We are confident that he will drive Pickrr’s commitment to enabling and simplifying the e-commerce journey in India,” he added.

“It is an exciting time for Pickrr as we are set to enter the next phase of our growth trajectory. In addition to expanding our core product portfolio, we are launching new business lines for hyperlocal and cross border deliveries, and strengthening our warehousing and fulfilment capabilities to empower our customers with the access to best-in-class end-to-end logistics and ecommerce fulfilment services at the most affordable rate,” Majumder added further.

Prior to his current role at Pickrr, he worked as senior director, business development, Delhivery where he contributed significantly in devising and executing growth strategies for the company. Mittal comes with over 13 years of experience in several domains like business development, strategic planning, M&A, P&L management, revenue realisation, analytics, pricing, strategy, budgeting, consulting and performance management.

According to Mittal, India’s e-commerce industry is on steroids, and a large part of its growth story is written by SMBs and D2C brands. “Pickrr is well positioned to give a strong lift-off to e-commerce brands and drive 2x-3x growth on the back on efficient logistics and fulfilment. Pickrr has already emerged as a force to be reckoned within the LPaaS (logistics platform as a service) market,” Mittal stated.

