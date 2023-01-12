PIB fact check unit exposes six fake news channels 

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check unit has announced the crackdown of over a hundred videos on six channels that were monetising fake news. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the videos have garnered over 50 crore views and the channels have a combined 20 lakh views on YouTube. It released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channels. This is the second such action from the Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting where entire channels have been busted, it claimed.

The channels include names such as Nation TV, Samvaad TV, Sarokar Bharat, Nation 24, Swarnim Bharat, and Samvaad Samachar.

“The channels spread fake news about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament of India, and functioning of the Government of India, among others,” the PIB fact check unit stated. These included claims about bans on electronic voting machines (EVMs), and false statements attributed to senior constitutional functionaries such as the president and Chief Justice of India.

According to the ministry statement, the channels are part of a fake news economy that uses fake, clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of television news anchors of TV channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive traffic to their channels in order to monetise the videos published by them.

A #YouTube channel ‘Nation Tv’ with over 550K subscribers & over 21 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the President, Union Ministers & the Election Commission of India.

#PIBFactCheck found almost all of its content to be fake.



Here’s a thread… pic.twitter.com/GjyJo9xHme — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

A #YouTube channel ‘Samvaad TV’ with over 10 lakh subscribers was found to be propagating #FakeNews about the Government of India and making false claims about the statements of the Union Ministers. @PIBFactCheck

found almost all of its content to be fake.



Here’s a thread👇 pic.twitter.com/MQxsMF7CeI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

A #YouTube channel ‘Sarokar Bharat’ with 21,100 subscribers and over 37 lakh views have been found to be propagating #FakeNews regarding the President of India, Prime Minister, and several other Union Ministers. pic.twitter.com/ynUuBkmm19 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

