Piaggio names Amit Sagar as the executive vice president for CV domestic business and retail finance

Amit Sagar has worked with automobile giants including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Skoda Auto India among others over the span of 30 years spent in the industry.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Piaggio Vehicles, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and one of India’s leading manufacturers of small commercial vehicles, has named Amit Sagar as the executive vice president of the CV domestic business (ICE) and retail finance.

Sagar, who has worked with automobile giants including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Skoda Auto India among others over the span of 30 years spent in the industry, will oversee the domestic internal combustion engine CV business and retail finance at Piaggio India. 

He has a bachelor’s degree in technology from IIT-BHU and MBA in marketing from FMS, New Delhi.

With over two decades of experience in the automotive space, Sagar has handled different roles in sales, marketing, product management and service. 

He will take over his new role come February 1, 2023 and will report directly to Diego Graffi, managing director, Piaggio Vehicle.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:38 IST