PI Green Innovations unveils its new logo

Cleantech company, PI Green Innovations has launched its new logo and brand message. The branding is focused towards an identity and iconography makeover. Through the launch, the company highlights its principle and mission of establishing a sustainable future with creative and green solutions.

As per BBC’s report on India’s commitment on net zero, India is the world’s fourth largest carbon dioxide emitter. Its emissions per capita, however, are much lower than those of other major world economies due to its vast population. In 2019, India released 1.9 tonnes of CO2 per person, compared to 15.5 tonnes from The United States and 12.5 tonnes from Russia.

The company’s vision is to provide sustainable solutions for air pollution with citizens as the ultimate beneficiaries. The logo highlights the message of a clean visual that represents the principle of the company as a responsible, ethical and clean company, the company said in a statement. “The focus is on a greener planet, emerging from its industrial reality. The tagline emphasises the brand’s mission to deliver sustainable solutions for cleaner air,” it added.

“The demand for clean-tech solutions for air pollution is growing, and so is the demand for our products and green solutions. PI Green Innovations has grown into a go-to resource for environmental challenges, and we want to take it a step further. As a result, we wanted to ensure that the company’s logo matches our vision and identity. We are dedicated to ensuring that individuals and future generations have a sustainable future. Thus, our entire team is looking forward to delivering and bringing this much-needed change,” Irfan Pathan, co-founder and CEO, PI Green Innovations, said on the launch of the new campaign.

