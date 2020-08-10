PhonePe’s new campaign salutes the indomitable spirit of India

The campaign has been launched on the digital and social media platforms of the company as well as the PhonePe App

Digital payments platform PhonePe has rolled out a new brand campaign saluting the undying spirit of the people of India amidst the ongoing pandemic in the country. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and OffRoad Films, the campaign has been launched on the digital and social media platforms of the company such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn as well as on the platform’s app. PhonePe’s ambassador Aamir Khan has featured and lent his voice to the campaign.

The campaign takes its inspiration from the brand’s philosophy of ‘Karte Ja, Badhte Ja’ illustrating how people are navigating the ‘new normal’ as the country continues to open up in phases after months of lockdown. It traces stories of unhindered progress of merchants and users, while the pandemic has effectively changed the ways of life. “The Indian drive for progress has no full stop, as captured in one of the lines in the film – ‘Rukna toh humein aata nahin.’ PhonePe’s offerings which include contactless payments, easy money transfers on chat, bill payments, fast recharge among others nurture the spirit of resilience and always moving ahead,” the company said in an official statement.

During these unprecedented times, Indians from small villages to large metros are striving to get back to normalcy and progress in their lives, Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO, PhonePe said. “Our latest brand campaign is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of India and reflects everyday stories of progress with PhonePe’s varied offerings,” he added further.

PhonePe is a digital payments platform wherein users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments. PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of digital gold providing users with the option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform and has since launched mutual funds and insurance financial products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance among others.

