PhonePe rolls out a new brand campaign on motor insurance renewals

PhonePe has launched an integrated multimedia brand campaign focused on motor insurance renewals. As per the company, the pan-India campaign will be launched in a phase-wise manner with eight ad films in total. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight everyday problems that consumers face with sales pitches that have now become an unpleasant purchase experience. The campaign drives awareness around the benefits of renewing motor insurance tension-free on PhonePe.

As per the company’s recent consumer research, there is a general discontent from a consumer point of view for unwanted sales calls or unnecessary add-ons, Ramesh Srinivasan, director, brand marketing, PhonePe, said. “We have built our latest motor insurance campaign sharply on these consumer insights to invest in our audience’s needs. At PhonePe, we have eliminated the problem of consumers facing unsolicited sales calls, thereby keeping up the product promise of ‘Tension-free Insurance’ on the platform. We have also continued with our brand approach of driving localised connect with our audiences with not one but two separate campaigns for the north and south Indian markets with a full 360 media mix,” he added.

Focused on category creation and driving consideration for motor insurance renewals on the PhonePe platform, this campaign aims to inspire consumers to question the way bike and car insurance is traditionally sold to them. It uses creatives specially crafted for Hindi-speaking audiences in the north markets starring Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, while for the south markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the campaign features Dulquer Salmaan.

The series of films highlights how, with PhonePe, consumers don’t have to settle for unwanted sales calls, unnecessary add-ons, and other limited options. Both bike and car insurance products on the platform come with a wide range of options that empower consumers to choose the best price. It also gives potential buyers the power to choose any add-ons rather than setting them as defaults. Once done, the insurance is renewed instantly, does not need an in-person inspection, and is available at affordable prices. This conscious brand stance makes the purchase experience simple, easy, and tension-free while also setting PhonePe apart in this category.

