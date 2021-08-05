PhonePe launches new campaign for its gold category

The gold category was launched on PhonePe over three years ago

Digital payments platform PhonePe has unveiled a new TV campaign for the gold category portraying how consumers can safely, easily buy gold on the PhonePe app. The campaign comprising various 25-30 second ad films will run for six weeks across TV and digital platforms.

PhonePe has customised the storyline and actors to target a diverse set of audiences. “Our aim is to help people from across India fulfill their aspirations of building their gold investments. We provide easy and secure access to the highest quality 24K gold coins and bars at the best prices that are safely delivered right to the customer’s doorstep by our gold partners,” Terence Lucien, head of mutual funds and gold, PhonePe, said.

The campaign has brought back the duo of inspector Desai and Shinde where Aamir Khan plays the role of inspector Desai. The duo has been reintroduced to strike the chord with audiences in the Northern, Western and Eastern parts of the country. To reach the audiences of the Southern market including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it has used popular songs in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

PhonePe claims to have over 307 million registered users. It has a market share of 46.04 % as of June 2021, according to the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The gold category was launched on PhonePe over three years ago partnering with MMTC-PAMP and SafeGold. After the launch, customers from over 99% of India’s pin codes have bought gold on the app, the company claimed in the statement. Over 60% of the gold customers are coming out of tier 2, 3, 4 cities and other far-flung areas, it added.

